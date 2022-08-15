Louise Redknapp embraces the heatwave in crop top and slick trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp thrilled crowds on Sunday at LakeFest, embracing the heatwave in a slick monochrome outfit as she took to the stage to perform some of her hit songs.

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp rocked a pair of wide-leg, pleated trousers with a stylish white crop top, showing off her golden glow and enviably lean abs. Louse layered with a glitzy black cardigan adorned with sequins, completing her look with a pair of sleek pointed-toe heels.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp looks stage ready in daring monochrome outfit

The popstar let her honey-blonde hair fall past her shoulders in mermaid waves, adding a lashing of mascara, illuminating highlighter and summery bronzer to complement her natural beauty glow.

"Thank you LakeFest! [heart emoji] you were a great crowd yesterday thanks for having me… it was definitely a hot one last night!!!

Louise layered with a glitzy cardigan

"Me the band and the girls had a fab time!… It’s been years since I used a mic with a lead! Xxx," wrote Louise.

Fans couldn't get enough of the mother-of-two's elegant evening attire, rushing to the comments to compliment her monochrome ensemble. "Looking as stunning as ever. Hope you all enjoyed," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Looking fabulous."

"You look amazing! Love what you are wearing! Smashing it," shared a third, while a fourth fan was quick to ask the songstress where her trousers were from.

There's nothing quite like a staple set of trousers, perfect for wearing in all seasons. Copy Louise's look for just £29 with these classic pleated trousers from River Island - the ultimate transitional wardrobe piece for effortlessly chic workwear, or seriously glam evening attire.

Black Wide Leg Trousers, £29, River Island

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last week, Louise revealed her incredible top tips on how to stay feeling confident as she approaches her fifties.

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into," shared the star.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match.

Louise also rocked black trousers at Flackstock Festival this summer

"I don't do this whole, 'that's nice for a Saturday night and that's nice for a Monday morning', to me you should be able to wear what you wear on a Monday morning on a Saturday night but just dress it up."

