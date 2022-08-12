Louise Redknapp stuns in boyfriend jeans and high heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to smart casual, Louise Redknapp reigns supreme. The star's go-to throw-on outfit is always jeans and a sleek shirt, meaning her wardrobe is lined with laid-back yet alluring ensembles. Her latest look to enchant? You guessed it – a satin shirt and boyfriend jean combo.

Louise, 47, looked sophisticated in Toteme's ivory-printed 'Embroidered Silk-Twill Shirt,' which costs a grand total of £500, which she paired with some dark wash boyfriend jeans by R13. She completed her designer aesthetic with a Gucci belt, a Skims sports bra and some black point-toe heels by Jimmy Choo.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp rocks daring crop top for Nivea visit

The singer wore her caramel tresses down loose in a straightened style and showcased a natural beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a dusting of blush and some sun-kissed contour made for a radiant makeup look.

Louise took to social media to share her luxury ensemble with fans online. She captioned the playful clip: "Open up Pandora’s Kiss... This is one of my favourite looks this summer…Shirt: @toteme Sports Bra: @skims Belt: @gucci Denim: @r13 Shoes: @jimmychoo Jewellery: @roxannefirst."

Louise looked stunning in the designer shirt

Friends and followers couldn’t get enough of the star's effortless outfit and rushed to compliment her sartorial skills. "Gorgeous," one fan commented, while another said: "Wow stunning." A third agreed, penning: "Looking fabulous Louise," and a fourth added: "Always so stylish."

The star posed in the boyfriend jeans and heels

If you're in the mood for some style self-care, then it certainly seems like a day to treat yourself. Louise's designer shirt is still available to buy online, and with its timeless appeal, it's sure to become a cherished forever piece.

Embroidered Silk-twill Shirt, £500, Toteme

However, if you love Louise's shirt but the price tag isn't so tempting, then why not try this elegant alternative?

Aligne Cream Check Satin Shirt, £89, ASOS

This satin shirt in a cream-coloured check can be teamed with some casual black trousers and chunky Prada-esque heeled loafers for a preppy yet polished look.

