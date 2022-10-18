Michelle Keegan just wore the tiniest mini skirt we've ever seen

Michelle Keegan was snapped shooting for her show Brassic in Manchester on Monday and we are totally in awe of her outfit.

The 35-year-old actress may have been filming in cold conditions, but that didn't stop her donning a tiny mini dress in purple tiger print from the show's wardrobe department! The wife of Mark Wright teamed the look with a pair of black knee-high boots and wore her famous mane tied up with a silk bow.

The star also shared a shot of herself on Instagram ahead of her working day, rocking a pair of army pants. Only the former Coronation Street star could make this style look cool, don't you think?

It's been a busy few weeks for the Manchester-born beauty. Michelle and Mark have recently moved into their dream home in Essex after spending two years on the impressive build.

Michelle looked incredible in her mini skirt whilst filming

Their Georgian style mansion looks like it could be in the Hollywood hills with its massive outdoor pool and huge electronic gates at the entrance. Other swanky features at the new property include a sauna in their bathroom, a bar and a private cinema room. Dreamy! The actress and radio presenter often share updates on their home account @wrightyhome, which boasts over 400,000 followers.

Michelle alerted her fans of her filming

The pair also have their very own inside bar, and their bathroom space also features a rainfall shower, porcelain countertops, marbled tiles, and an Instagram-worthy free-standing bath. Why ever leave the house, right?

Outside, the wonder continues with plenty of land boasting incredible vistas across the countryside and the couple also have a massive outdoor pool which wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel.

