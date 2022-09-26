Michelle Keegan nails off-duty dressing in ab-baring blouse and boyfriend jeans The actress amped up her outfit with chunky gold jewellery

Michelle Keegan served a seriously chic look on Sunday as she stepped out for lunch at Seasons Kitchen and Farm Shop in Surrey.

SEE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's jaw-dropping master bathroom rivals a five-star spa

The wife of Mark Wright looked radiant as she rocked a pair of orange-tinted retro sunglasses, keeping it casual in low-rise denim jeans and an easy breezy linen blouse. The Brassic actress' cropped shirt revealed her seriously toned abs, with Michelle soaking up the very last of the summer in her effortlessly cool ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of seriously striking summer fits

Michelle wore her glossy brunette tresses in a sleek, straightened style, elevating her outfit with chunky gold hoops and a white wicker handbag.

The 35-year-old opted for a natural makeup look to complement her pretty features, enhancing her glow with a honey-hued blush, taupe lipstick and light lashing of mascara.

READ: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share exciting update: 'A dream come true'

Michelle looked radiant as she rocked her off-duty look

"Love a Sunday," wrote Michelle, who snapped a photo of herself as she walked around the garden centre in Surrey. The actress was likely browsing for some greenery for her and Mark's Essex megamansion the couple have recently moved into.

If you think Michelle's fashion is enchanting, just wait 'til you see the jaw-dropping spa bathroom Mark and Michelle have just installed in their newly renovated home.

WOW: Michelle Keegan has never looked better in striking bodycon dress

MORE: Michelle Keegan shows off impressive abs as she poses up a storm in fun photo

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the couple shared a video on their home account @wrightyhome, which boasts over 400,000 followers.

A clip showed the before and after of their seriously luxe bathroom, complete with a sauna, steam room and rainfall shower, porcelain countertops, marbled tiles and a sleek free-standing bath that could rival a five-star wellness retreat.

The actress has just returned from Australia

Michelle has been embracing the cooler days of late since her return to the UK from Sydney following weeks spent away in Australia. The actress was filming for new BBC series Ten Pound Poms, set to launch in 2023.

Just last week, the actress-come-fashion designer wrapped up for an outing with friends, slipping into a pair of edgy boyfriend jeans and a chunky relaxed knit jumper.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.