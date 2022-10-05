Michelle Keegan sparks hair envy with Rapunzel-like tresses – and we're obsessed The Brassic star looked flawless

Michelle Keegan sparked some serious hair envy on Wednesday as she unveiled a stunning new look in time for autumn.

MORE: Mark Wright is one proud uncle in adorable baby photo

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Our Girl star posted a sweet snap of herself bonding with a horse named Gracie. Standing at a side angle, the 35-year-old looked seriously stunning as she gently patted her furry equine friend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan supports husband Mark Wright as he takes on major challenge

Despite the sweet encounter, Michelle's glossy chestnut locks stole the show. Opting for a fuller look, the actress amped up her usual wavy hairdo with a set of extra long hair extensions. Michelle secured her voluminous locks with a silky black hair accessory.

READ: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's jaw-dropping master bathroom rivals a five-star spa

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share exciting update: 'A dream come true'

Dressed for the autumnal weather, the brunette beauty slipped into a stylish outfit comprising khaki cargos, a long-sleeved top and a cropped black gilet. She completed her look with a touch of natural makeup and a nude manicure.

Michelle showed off her enviable tresses

And earlier this year, the star revealed the secret to her perfectly glossy hair. "Obviously because of my job, my hair can get really damaged.

It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair," explained Michelle, who works with Give Me Cosmetics. Enter the brand's Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask.

After taking it on holiday, she said: "I'll be honest, I'd never heard of it before, didn't know if it was going to work. I used it once and the results were amazing."

The actress shared some hair secrets

Want to know more about Michelle's hair secrets? Back in 2015, she revealed Beauty Works' 10-in-1 Miracle Spray is a staple in her travel bag, while the former Coronation Street star previously told HELLO! she swears by Balmain's Leave-In Conditioner Spray, which costs just £10.

Michelle's autumnal outing comes after she celebrated her husband Mark Wright's incredible London Marathon milestone. To commemorate the accomplishment, Mark and Michelle hosted an intimate family dinner at the Corinthia hotel.

Michelle was on hand to support her husband

Posting on Instagram, Mark shared a slew of emotional snaps including a heartwarming photo of Michelle and Mark embracing at the end of the race. In a separate photo, the TOWIE star shared details of his gruelling run which equated to a total of 43,656 steps.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.