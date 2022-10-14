Shania Twain puts on a dazzling display in one of her favorite new looks The country music queen never seems to age

Shania Twain can do no wrong when it comes to her sensational sense of style! The singer pulled out all the stops for another amazing look for her recent photoshoot with Bustle and admitted to fans that she "loved" it.

Shania shared one of her favorite looks on Instagram in which she wowed in a black, bodysuit, leopard print, thigh-high boots and her trademark fishnets.

Over the top of her ensemble, she wore a long, white coat which fell open below the waist to reveal her daring look beneath.

WATCH: Trailer for Shania Twain's new Netflix documentary

Shania's stylist added a waist-cinching belt and white cowboy hat, along with some stunning drop earrings.

"I loved this shoot so much," she wrote, and fans felt the same as they commented: "You looked fabulous. Looooooove the outfit," and, "I love your boots," and a third wrote: "You are so beautiful, and get better with age."

It's by far the first time, Shania has made a style statement. Recently she caused a stir when she shared a set of incredible photos to promote her new album Waking Up Dreaming.

Shania looked stunning in the photos for Bustle

One of them showed the Canadian songstress wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and Barbie-pink Western boots adorned with an abstract white print.

Shania's famous brunette mane was teased into a voluminous 70s-style blowout, complete with edgy layers and feathered bangs. Her ageless features were highlighted with fluttery lashes, a honey-hued bronzer and glowy highlighter.

Shania was recently interviewed on British TV as she discussed her career, but it was her appearance which got everyone talking.

Shania wows both on stage and off

Viewers were amazed to discover Shania is 57 years old, and Twitter was set on fire by people commenting on how great she looks.

One person wrote: "She looks incredible three years older than me what. I’m not jealous honestly," while a second added: "57 years old, she looks hot, not gonna lie."

