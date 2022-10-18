Kylie Minogue is pop princess perfection in slinky purple ensemble The former Neighbours star looked magical!

Kylie Minogue has been a fashion icon for decades, and she continued to show why during the week as she donned a figure-flattering purple outfit.

MORE: 5 inspiring quotes from celebrities about breast cancer

The Loco Motion singer took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a post from Scent Beauty as they promoted her new perfume, Disco Darling. Kylie appeared in all her beauty in the post, as she rocked the slinky outfit that even came complete with a pair of velvet gloves. The singer's hair was swept back, as she threw her head back, while clearing getting into the groove.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue looks dazzling in striking array of mini-dresses

Captioning their original post, Scent Beauty wrote: "Disco Darling will carry you onto the dance floor and keep you dancing into the morning. Available in a Discovery Size on our website."

EXCLUSIVE: Dannii Minogue reveals how motherhood has changed her

SEE: Kylie Minogue sets pulses racing in risqué video to share exciting news

Fans were overjoyed by the announcement, as one shared: "Love this fragrance! Gonna get the full thing as soon as it's available!" and another simply enthused: "KYLIE."

Others were left speechless and simply posted strings of heart emojis in the comments.

Kylie always looks flawless

The striking outfit was used to promote her Disco album, and Kylie has consistently proven that she is the queen of a throwback.

Last week, the Better the Devil You Know hitmaker reshared an image of her posing in a faux-fur mini dress from when she was interviewed for Crack.

SEE: Kylie Minogue causes a stir as she poses in flirty new picture

READ: Kylie Minogue bought $8m mansion in Australia for the sweetest reason

The singer looked magical as she modelled the black and white pleated mini-dress, and she showed off her incredible legs as she opted to go without tights for the shoot.

Kylie also had a striking headpiece made up of black and white flowers, that she used as a headscarf while puckering her lips.

Kylie always proves to be a fashion icon

The photos had an ethereal quality to them with the filters giving a dreamlike feeling.

We were massive fans of this photoshoot when the photos were first shared, and it appears the former Neighbours star was as well as she penned: "Loved this shoot back in 2020 @crackmagazine." She then tagged the photographer and her stylist.

MORE: Kylie Minogue sizzles in striking silver dress to announce exciting news

SEE: Kylie Minogue is a vision in striking denim mini-dress

Fans went wild in the comments, as one posted: "You look so beautiful queen K. I love you so much! X," and a second suggested: "Time for a new photoshoot, the 2023 calendar perhaps?"

A third commented: "You are the Queen of our hearts," while a fourth added: "You look like an angel," and a fifth simply said: "Goddess."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.