Madonna goes hell for leather in lace corset and cropped sweater The 64-year-old star shared a cryptic Instagram post

Madonna rarely misses an opportunity to make a fashion statement, and her latest Instagram post proves the Like A Virgin hitmaker has a truly unique sense of style.

Taking to social media, the pop superstar shared a selfie wearing low-rise black denim jeans and a cropped knit sweater in an electric purple hue. Showing off her curves, Madonna highlighted her feminine silhouette with a structured black corset adorned with ornate lace panels visible beneath her cropped knitwear.

The 64-year-old pop icon highlighted her ageless features with a vampy makeup look, adding a dramatic eyeliner and fluttery lashes, a rosy blush and glossy nude lip to complete her beauty glow.

In true Madonna style, the songstress rocked her Barbie-pink hair in voluminous curls, amping up her daytime look with chunky silver jewellery.

Madonna rocked an ab-baring crop knit sweater and lace corset

"I look down on all of you," Madonna captioned her post, before sharing a follow up photo with the caption: "....just kidding".

The star switched up her look in the following post, posing up a storm in a risque vinyl outfit consisting of studded leather, belted straps and daring fishnet detailing.

Madonna added a satin and lace balcony brassiere beneath her open-neckline getup, adding elegant fingerless gloves and modish strappy boots to complete her monochrome outfit.

Accessories were everything to the Hung Up singer's biker-babe aesthetic, which consisted of glittering futuristic sunglasses, chunky chains and strings of dazzling diamond necklaces. Madonna's cryptic Instagram story comes just after the star shared a powerful caption alongside her latest post.

The star is rocking a bubblegum pink hair look

She wrote: "You may have learned from your mother or any other hunted woman. Smiling at devils is a useful, learned thing. Swallowing discomfort down in spades. Holding it tight in your belly. Aging on the inside only. Keeping it forever sexy.

"This is a poem by one of my favorite poets - Yrsa Daley-Ward," she added.

Fans were quick to react to Madonna's empowering post, flooding the comment with compliments. "My icon forever and ever," wrote a doting fan, as another penned: "You are incredible. Forever my idol."

