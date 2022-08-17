Sharon Stone celebrates Madonna's birthday in a black gown-clad throwback The Basic Instinct star is bringing style to the forefront

Sharon Stone took to social media on Tuesday to pay a special tribute to one of her friends in the entertainment industry, the iconic Madonna.

The actress shared a throwback photograph of the pair from the 2008 Cannes Film Festival in honor of her 64th birthday, and they both looked incredible.

Sharon sported a pixie cut with bangs at the time and wore a gorgeous black backless gown with a floor-length silhouette, plunging neckline, and a waist cinched with a gold tie.

Madonna also ended up inadvertently matching her in a dazzling black dress of her own, although below the photograph, hers morphed into strands of rose gold in the skirt and sleeves.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADGE," she captioned her photograph with a slew of heart emojis, which is how a lot of her followers responded to it as well.

"BIGGEST CRUSHES from my teenage years," one commented, with another saying: "Two absolutely iconic beautiful women who've changed the world," and a third adding: "My two supreme queens in one photo."

Sharon paid a birthday tribute to Madonna

The Casino star recently had fans gushing over another photograph of hers, although this one was a lot more adorable than it was stunning.

She took to Instagram earlier in the week to share an impossibly cute photo of a baby, and fans and celebrities alike couldn't help but gush over the boy.

The star shared that the cutie was actually her godson, and though he seemed quite young, she revealed that the young babe is already on the move!

The delightful baby portrait was seriously charming, and saw her godson sitting up sporting a beige onesie, but better yet, he had a big and heartwarming smile on his face.

As if it couldn't get any cuter, atop his head sat a little knitted joker hat in a baby blue color with colorful spheres attached to the corners. Plus, behind him was a massive brown teddy bear multiple times his size.

The actress' godson commanded just as much attention

Sharon captioned the photo with: "Godson. Cuter all the time," and even added: "Yes, btw he just crawled right in front of me, thx for asking."

