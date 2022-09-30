Strictly's Helen Skelton looks incredible in Madonna inspired outfit The two look so similar!

We're used to seeing Countryfile star Helen Skelton in walking boots and puffer jackets, but since she took to the Strictly dancefloor, the presenter has been pulling out all the stops when it comes to her outfits.

On Thursday, Helen and her dance partner, Gorka Marquez, appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, with Helen opting to wear an all-white ensemble. The stylish co-ord looked remarkably similar to Madonna's outfit when she performed at Live 8 in 2005.

Helen shared a snap of her outfit, writing: "My very good friend has pointed out my It Takes Two outfit is very similar to Madonna Live 8. It's the nicest thing anyone has ever said to me."

The presenter impressed fans with her first dance in Strictly last weekend and is known for being ultra-fit, dabbling in everything from hiking to cold water swimming, and she's a fan of golf too.

Helen's existing fitness levels are likely to help her in the show, with the star explaining that the dancing isn't what concerns her most about the show, rather it's the physical nature of the show that worries her.

Helen Skelton's all-white ensemble looked a lot like an outfit worn by Madonna

"I'm not that touchy-feely, so I think the physical closeness I’ll need to have with my partner will take a bit of getting used to!" she admitted.

Helen has already developed a close friendship with Gorka, referring to him as "the boss" on Instagram.

Madonna's outfit looked a lot like Helen Skelton's

Lifting the lid on her new moniker for the pro, Helen added: "Here's to the feet and hips doing what the boss says #strictlycomedancing #strictly."

