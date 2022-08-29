Madonna shares impressive glimpse inside home as she documents surprising end of summer bash

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there’s anyone who knows how to throw a party, it’s Madonna - and her end-of-summer wig themed bash not only looked incredible, but it also gave us a rare glimpse into her gorgeous home.

Set to the sounds of her hit “Celebration” Madonna shared a clip of the fun get-together featuring not just her family but also some famous friends – like magician David Blaine who worked his magic for the guests.

The video of the party, which looked to be a belated 10th birthday celebration for Madonna’s twins, her "two princesses" Stella and Estere, complete with donut birthday cake, was also a mini house tour, showing both details of the interior and some amazing views of the exterior.

Madonna is mum to six children: ten-year-old twins Stella and Estere as well as Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 22, David, 16, and 16-year-old Mercy. And in the estate's sprawling garden it looked like Madonna’s younger children were having the best time ever with some sun-drenched fun and games.

The kids and their friends can be seen jumping - or should we say flipping their wigs? - on a trampoline, and cooling off on what looked like it could be the world’s biggest Slip n Slide. Board games and an ice cream truck serving up gigantic frozen treats were also part of the outdoor fun.

Inside Madonna’s beautiful home, there’s a mix of retro and contemporary pieces: gold-framed modern art and beautiful hardwood floors, as well as vintage lamps, chandeliers, and bright vases filled with colourful flowers.

There’s also plenty of room for family in the enormous kitchen, which includes a spacious island.

Fans loved the clip of Madonna’s amazing party, with one commenting: “FUN i luv it!!! And SO luving the wigs!! The purple on you is HOTTTT!!!”