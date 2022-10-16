Madonna, 64, drops jaws in cutout leather bandage dress and Barbie-pink hair The pop icon turned heads in a risqué outfit

Madonna has had her fair share of iconic fashion moments through the years, and at 64, the pop sensation is still serving incredible looks and daring outfits - did you spot her latest ensemble?

The Like A Virgin hitmaker attended the star-studded launch of Stella McCartney's new beauty launch on Saturday night. Featuring in several photographs alongside the fashion designer-come-beauty mogul, Madonna posed up a storm in a vampy vinyl outfit consisting of studded leather, belted straps and daring fishnet detailing.

Madonna added a satin and lace balcony brassiere beneath her open-neckline getup, adding elegant fingerless gloves and modish strappy boots to complete her monochrome outfit.

Accessories were everything on the Hung Up singer's eveningwear, which consisted of a glittering silver Balenciaga Hourglass clutch handbag, chunky chains and an eclectic collection of colourful rings.

Madonna turned heads in her risqué outfit

In true Madonna style, the mother-of-six coiled her punk-pink hair into voluminous curls, adding a face of full glam makeup to highlight her ageless features.

Fans couldn't get enough of the star's daring biker-babe aesthetic, commenting on Instagram: "Love Madonna. Werk it girls," as several others flooded the comment sections with flame emojis.

Madonna's appearance comes just after the star left fans confused by her cryptic 'coming out' video. Taking to TikTok last week, the pop icon posted a video which saw her attempting to tackle a viral trend.

In the bizarre video, Madonna could be seen launching a pair of pink lingerie into her bathroom bin, before intentionally missing it. The songstress included the caption: "If I miss, I'm Gay".

Madonna is known for her Avante-Garde outfits and daring fashion sense

Unphased by her unsuccessful lingerie-throwing, Madonna triumphantly posed for the camera with one arm on her waist, before twirling in the opposite direction. Confused fans raced to the comment section, with one baffled fan writing: "Did Madonna just come out? And I'm witnessing it in real time??," whilst a second quizzed: "WHAT IS HAPPENING".

Other fans raced to rally behind the Material Girl hitmaker, with one writing: "She is living her life!! Yessss," and a second noting: "I'm so glad right now".

