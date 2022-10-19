Jennifer Garner looks unrecognizable in Halloween transformation - and wait til you see her dog! The Yes Day star's costumes left fans in awe

Jennifer Garner's incredible transformation from gorgeous A-lister to terrifying ghost has left fans delighted after she shared an amazing video on Instagram - and it's her dog Birdie who fans are going completely nuts over.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares empowering video during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The actress took to Instagram to share a vid of herself, a friend and her beloved pooch all dressed up for the forthcoming scary season. And she even shared a terrifying ditty to accompany the video.

Jennifer's Halloween transformation delighted fans

"Three little ghostesses, Sitting on postesses, Eating buttered toastesses, Greasing their fistesses, Up to their wristesses. Oh, what beastesses To make such feastesses!" she captioned the post. "Oh my god your dog!" gushed one excited follower, while another enthused: "Birdie!! What a cute little ghost!"

It's not the first time Jennifer has thrilled fans with Halloween transfomations. Earlier this month she threw it back all all her past Halloween costumes - joking at her ability to avoid being flirty at all costs!

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares heartfelt glimpse of family life in sweet tribute

In the video below she showcased a range of amazing outfits, the real show-stopper for many of her followers was when she dressed up as a USPS mailbox, complete with overflowing letters and a cap to match.

Jennifer responded to a comment that she'd dress "flirty" for Halloween

Even Lacey Chabert commented: "The mailbox!!! All so good," while her friend and author Kate Bowler wrote: "This explains so much about why I always end up in a Monty Python tribute costume. Don't tell me how to dress up."

Lori Greiner also said: "Lol luv them all!! Think mailbox is my fav!" with Jonathan Sadowski also joking: "'Are you a mailbox?' 'No. I'm a female box.' Ba dum bum. ('’ll show myself out)."

MORE: Jennifer Garner delights fans by reuniting with Alias co-stars in sweet post

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares jaw-dropping look at expansive bathroom inside $14m home

While the actress and mom-of-three didn't provide a peek at her Halloween costume last year, she did have another shout-out for the spooky season to share.

On Halloween in 2021, Jennifer simply re-posted a TikTok video of two dancers dressed as the villains from Halloween and Scream, doing the Thriller routine.

The star is a big fan of the spooky holiday

She shouted out her close friends and 13 Going On 30 co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer, posing the question: "Hey @missjudygreer, hey @markruffalo— do we still have this in us? #HappyHalloween!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.