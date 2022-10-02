Jennifer Garner shares empowering video during Breast Cancer Awareness Month The Hollywood star urged fans to get mammograms

Jennifer Garner often shares light-hearted videos with her fans on social media - from cooking to dancing.

But over the weekend, the 13 Going on 30 star took to Instagram to share footage to highlight an important health matter.

The mother-of-three posted a short video of herself urging fans to remember to go and book their mammograms.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner opens up about the importance of getting a mammogram

The video was shared to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and she wrote alongside it: "Make the appointment! Don't let fear or procrastination get between you and your mammogram - because even lopsided melons deserve love! Breast Cancer Awareness Month."

While the actress is quite active on social media, she rarely opens up about her personal life and doesn't share photos of her children online.

She is a doting mom to three kids - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner with her children

The star's children have had a busy few months, having played big roles in their dad's wedding to Jennifer Lopez, as well as joining them on their honeymoon to Paris.

Jennifer, meanwhile, is rumored to be engaged to her boyfriend, John Miller. The 50-year-old stepped out near her LA home in September wearing an off-duty outfit consisting of a black pleated skirt and beige cardigan – but it was her jewelry that stole the show, with the sparkler reported to be an eternity band given to her by her squeeze.

Jennifer has been dating businessman John since 2018 after her divorce from Ben was finalized. They briefly split in October 2020 before rekindling their romance earlier in 2021.

The actress is notoriously private when it comes to her family

The actress and father-of-two John have never commented publicly on their relationship, but her former Alias co-star Victor Garber – who married Jen and Ben back in 2005 – shared his opinion on her relationship.

"I have [met him]. I think he's adorable," Victor told Us Weekly in 2019. "They’re great! What's wonderful is they're taking their time and they are just enjoying each other's company.

"Her priority is her children. That's it. She's focused on that. She's remarkable … She's happy."

