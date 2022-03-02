Jennifer Garner struts her stuff in just a shirt in new video you have to see The mom-of-three looked amazing

Jennifer Garner has designer dresses at her fingertips but it was her look in a button-down shirt which got everyone talking recently.

The star shared a clip of herself trying on numerous different looks for an awards ceremony, however, her appearance in a simple shirt was the one that stole the show.

Jennifer looked radiant in a series of gowns and suits and showcased her fun and flirty side too when she walked a pretend catwalk in a shirt and slippers - and even took a tumble.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's legs steal the show during dress fitting

The Yes Day actress put her lean legs on display and her figure didn't go unnoticed by fans.

Commenting on the Instagram post, they wrote: "It's the strut in the button-down shirt for me," and, "legs," while others added heart and on-fire emojis.

Jennifer had captioned the post: "Fittings are required activities. Join me, why not," and plenty more of her loyal followers rushed to weigh in on which outfit they liked the best.

Jennifer works hard to stay in shape

The mom-of-three recently turned heads with another very different look, only this one was a throwback.

She turned up the heat to commemorate a major milestone and her leather outfit was pretty impressive.

To celebrate two decades since her hit role in Alias, she shared an old front cover from Rolling Stone, which featured her dressed as the iconic spy.

Jennifer recently shared a photo of herself from her days on Alias

"Twenty years ago this week," the star captioned the post, which featured the actress showing off her impressive abs in a tight leather look and thigh-high boots. The cover described her as "just your average butt-kicking coed in leather."

Her followers were quick to express their disbelief that it had really been two decades since the cover and tv show came out, insisting how it could possibly be and that Jennifer has not changed at all.

