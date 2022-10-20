Carrie Ann Inaba dons red-hot waist-cinching gown with dangerously high slit The DWTS judge brings it to you every week

Carrie Ann Inaba's return to TV for the latest season of Dancing with the Stars means more exemplary fashions from the judge.

MORE: DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba wows in slinky silk gown during nail-biting show

Her latest outing certainly did not disappoint, as she embraced the theme of Prom Night by donning a glamorous red gown.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba shares first TikTok video

The red-hot fit featured a gathering of the fabric at the waist that not only cinched her in, but also finished in a fabric rose to highlight her shape.

It also sported a slit that went all the way up her leg, showing off the matching strappy heels she wore, while also giving her plenty of wiggle room to strut and pose.

MORE: Val Chmerkovskiy reveals who the most intimidating DWTS judge is and why

She shared photos and clips flexing her beautiful look, emerging through a cascade of balloons and even posing for a prom photo with fellow judge Derek Hough.

"Prom Night in the Ballroom was another night for the books! We had a lot of fun and we even took new prom photos. What do you think? Did we get the pose right?" she captioned her social media post.

Carrie Ann brought some red-hot glamor to Prom Night

"All was good and looked like fun for sure," one fan commented, with another responding: "You are simply beautiful, love the red dress," and a third adding: "Perfect pose, you look simply stunning."

The episode proved to be quite an eventful one, as it was the first that followed Selma Blair's emotional withdrawal from the show.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba in tears during DWTS premiere as she praises Selma Blair's performance

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba divides fans with fashion conundrum before DWTS premiere

Prom Night featured several other stellar performances, though, including perfect score-getters from Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady.

Shangela and Jordin Sparks also experienced some uptick, but the bottom two ended up being a surprise for everyone involved.

Joseph Baena said goodbye to the competition in the latest episode

In what proved to be a difficult decision, Joseph Baena and reigning champ Daniella Karagach were sent home in a vote against Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, with Carrie Ann being in the minority as everyone else voted to save the latter.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.