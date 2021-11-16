DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba looks unreal in jaw-dropping low-cut gown The DWTS judge went all out for the semi-finals

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba has been wowing viewers in her incredible outfits week after week – but her semi-finals look was her best yet.

The 53-year-old looked gorgeous on Monday's show, highlighting her flawless figure in a beautiful off-the-shoulder, low-cut black gown by Marchesa. The stunning frock featured draping across the chest and a daring cut-out that gave a glimpse of a nude corset underneath.

Carrie loved the dress and described it as "liquid" as it effortlessly hugged her curves. She accessorized with silver jewelry and finished off her look with expertly styled hair and glam makeup.

Carrie's fans loved her look just as much as she did, with many rushing to compliment the TV star on her jaw-dropping appearance.

"You're so pretty," gushed one follower on Instagram. "Beautiful," said another.

A third added: "Best look ever!" A fourth remarked: "You look so gorgeous!"

Carrie Ann looked gorgeous in her Marchesa dress

DWTS' semi-finals saw actress Melora Hardin and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee sent home in a double elimination.

Last week, Carrie Ann admitted she was heartbroken after Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen were sent home, confessing the eliminations are the hardest part of her job.

Alongside a photo of her on the judging panel, she wrote: "Judging this season has been more challenging than most seasons but also more fun. The competition is heating up as we had to the semi-finals, and as evidenced last night, my heart feels so much love for all our contestants."

Carrie described her dress as 'liquid'

She continued: "My heart broke for @oliviajade and @valentin when she was eliminated and then broke again when @jimmieallen and @theemmaslater were eliminated. That part of the job is hard. My nature wants everyone to win.

"The joy I felt last night, was because now, everyone had a huge breakthrough this season. I live for the #breakthrough moment for our celebrities. It can be life changing and empowering for all who dare to go for it."

