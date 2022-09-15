Carrie Ann Inaba divides fans with fashion conundrum before DWTS premiere The judge was confused

Carrie Ann Inaba is preparing for the premiere of a new season of Dancing with the Stars, emerging bigger and better this year than ever before.

However, the judge already had a conundrum going into the week, as she took to social media to share her concern with fans.

The performer shared a video of herself from home along with her stylists and panned through the racks upon racks of clothing they had lined up.

The options consisted of everything from satin to sparkle and gowns galore in a variety of colors like red, black, pink, silver, green, and many more.

"It's that time of year again… and I have an IMPORTANT question for you. What color should I wear for the premiere? Put your answers in the comments below," she wrote.

Previous season finalist Amanda Kloots commented: "Hot pink is your color!" while one of her fans wrote: "For your first show I'd love to see you be THE LADY IN RED," which turned out to be a very popular opinion.

Carrie Ann asked her fans which outfit she should wear for the season premiere

Another one said: "Green to honor your heart chakra," while a third sweetly added: "You will look fantastic in ANY color," to which Carrie Ann responded: "Aww.. thank you!"

The former star of The Talk is excited about her return to the ballroom for the show's 31st iteration with her co-judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman.

Tyra Banks will return to host, this time alongside former Mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro, providing a fresh start for the show, which is going a new route this year.

For the first time, DWTS will air on Disney Plus, moving away from its original home on ABC, with the first episode streaming live on 19 September at the same time slot.

The DWTS star will return with her three former co-judges

16 celebrity contestants were revealed last week, including Sam Champion, Heidi and Charli D'Amelio, Shangela, Selma Blair, and Gabby Windey, among others.

