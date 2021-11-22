Carrie Ann Inaba looks fantastic in cut-out leather LBD as she gears up for DWTS final

Hanna Fillingham
Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba took to Instagram to share a new photo ahead of the dance show's final, which sparked reaction from fans
Carrie Ann Inaba is gearing up for the final of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night – and she's as excited as the rest of us!
Ahead of Season 30's final show, the dance judge took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the upcoming program.
Looking fantastic in a cut-out leather LBD, Carrie was all smiles in a photo posted alongside her post.
She wrote: "This photo sums up how much joy I feel inside about Season 30! What a special ride it’s been! "Congratulations to the Finalists… you are all incredible and I wish each of you an amazing night of competition tomorrow night. Shine brightly!"
Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look amazing," while another wrote: "I'm so excited for the finals, can hardly wait!" A third added: "You look joyfully gorgeous! Can't wait to see the finals!"
The post also confirmed that Carrie would be taking part in the final show, although it is unlikely that her co-judge Derek Hough will be, given that he tested positive for Covid last week.
Carrie Ann Inaba looked fantastic in a cut-out leather dress
The DWTS judge had revealed on Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid. "I feel okay, I feel strong," he shared as he tried not to let his emotions get the best of him.
"I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can do to get better as fast as I can. "I'm currently in quarantine," he revealed, before concluding with a message for his fans and followers to "stay safe".
Derek Hough is expected to miss the DWTS final
The dancer isn't the first star in the show to have tested positive with Covid, as earlier in the series Cody Rigsby and his professional dancer partner Cheryl Burke both caught Covid and were forced to perform a socially-distanced dance from their respective homes – a first for the show.
The DWTS final couples are Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Cody and Cheryl, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.
