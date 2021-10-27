Carrie Ann Inaba talks terrifying Halloween transformation and emotional elimination How did those legs even stay up?

Carrie Ann Inaba managed to remain on top of her game when it comes to her outfits for Dancing with the Stars as she pulled out all the stops for Horror Night.

The judge took the Halloween theme and ran with it, doing a spider look that featured her in a figure-hugging black gown with a high slit, eyes drawn on her face, and upright hair to mimic the legs.

"I knew early on that I was going to be a spider for Halloween and we did practice rounds and many team texts to get us here and it was fun to pull it off tonight despite the heavy hair piece," Carrie tells HELLO! and other publications.

The dancer shared pictures of her look on her Instagram, and fans instantly went wild over it and praised her for constantly raising the bar.

Many of them couldn't stop talking about her hair and how she got it to stay up, which her hair stylist, Glenn Nutley, revealed, saying: "We created the eight spider legs by braiding the hair with wire… the base was slicked down with Bb Gel by Bumble and Bumble."

Carrie's spider look won rave reviews from fans

Carrie also shared her thoughts on the most recent episode in the ballroom and what her reactions were on seeing some shake-ups in the leaderboard, including from Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

"My standout performance of the night was Iman and Daniella," she said. "It was a magical performance! Daniella’s choreography and Iman’s execution of it was sheer brilliance!"

She also opened up about seeing fan favorite Kenya Moore in the bottom for the third time, which saw her eliminated in a vote against Suni Lee.

"I was sad to see my fellow spider in the bottom tonight and it broke my heart to see her leave," she revealed. "But Kenya has earned my wholehearted respect and she has inspired many people to fight for what they want.

Kenya Moore became the sixth contestant eliminated from the show

"I watched her really fight to stay in the competition each week and it's an honor to have the opportunity to watch people dig deep the way she has and make breakthroughs."

