Kelly Clarkson has always been a strong advocate for marginalized voices, and took to the air for the latest episode of her talk show to highlight more of them.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson dons figure-hugging dress as she makes unsettling confession about her kids: 'This was a bad idea'

The Kelly Clarkson Show marked Spirit Day on the 20 October show by having the set decorated in more of their usual purple tone.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson collapses after being upstaged

Kelly herself also wore purple, opting for a waist-cinching maxi dress with an ornate gold design, a belted detail, and some of her signature gold jewelry.

The members of her band and audience also wore purple in commemoration of the occasion, which is an annual LGBTQ+ awareness day that was created in response to an increased amount of bullying surrounding the issue in schools.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson shocked live on air as she feels 'lied to' after making surprise discovery - details

The guests on the show also celebrated the same, wearing colors to match, those being comedian Margaret Cho and the members of the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Encircle.

Speaking with Margaret later in the show, they spoke of her history with the community and growing up with parents who were supportive of her own queerness.

Kelly wore purple in honor of Spirit Day

Kelly added a personal note as she commended the comic and her family, saying: "Especially where I'm from, people have to hide themselves."

Margaret added: "Queerness is real, it's not any kind of fault or affliction. It's just a part of who we are, it's just another way to be.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson makes return to The Voice as coach panel experiences big shake-up

MORE: Kelly Clarkson dazzles in glamorous waist-cinching look

"When we can accept that and celebrate that, we're doing such a service to everyone," she concluded to enthusiastic applause.

Fans on social media ahead of the show quickly began complimenting the American Idol winner's sense of style, as one wrote: "I love the way you dress, Kelly!" and another said: "Kelly is so beautiful."

The guests were all LGBTQ+ advocates and wore purple as well

A third even said: "Kelly is the gay icon all of us lgbtq members need," while several others simply dropped heart emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.