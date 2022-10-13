Supermodel Helena Christensen's latest swimwear is too much for some fans Fans delight over Helena's dog's reaction to her beauty hack

Helena Christensen retreated to her picturesque Catskill mountain range abode at the turn of the season, but on Wednesday she emerged to take a dip and wowed fans with her choice of swimwear…

The 53-year-old supermodel spent the summer hitting red carpets and New York charity gala's in showstopping red frocks but when Helena took to Instagram to share a video of herself wading into the ice-cold crystal-clear waters of Catskill Creek fans were amazed that she donned nothing more than a backless frilly swimsuit with a plunging neckline. Fans were even more in awe of how phenomenal the mother of one looked and suggested that this activity could be her ultimate beauty secret.

WATCH: Helena Christensen Upstaged By Surprise Companion During Swim

Helena's high-cut turquoise and black swimwear didn’t only show off her toned physique, she looked picture perfect as the hue matched the hue of the autumn skies above.

Helena looks as fabulous as she is brave

The 90's fashion and beauty icon captioned her post: "Cold water swimming season has begun" with a comical freezing face emoji and love heart. However, celebrity friends like actress Julianne Moore couldn't get over their shock, penning: "I honestly can't believe you do this", and another fan exclaimed: "Omg! I could never! I’m so impressed!"

Helena's radiance is a sight to behold

It wasn't long before Helena's one million-strong Instagram fanbase noticed with amusement that Helena's dog kept watching from a safe distance away from the freezing cold water, "I love how the dog just watches on and refrains from jumping in…" one commented with a laughter emoji, and a third added: "And I love how your dog is like… no thanks!!

Helena's dog loves to be by her side

The benefits of cold-water swimming are said to include: improved circulation, boosted immunity and a rush of endorphins and one fan reckons that this is also Helena's beauty secret, declaring: "That’s her way to eternal beauty. Because I swear she doesn’t age. Stunning woman!!!"

