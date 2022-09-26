Helena Christensen looks phenomenal as she models new lingerie range

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helena Christensen 's ability to captivate and stop traffic hasn't waned since the 90s – this weekend, she modelled Coco De Mer's new lingerie collection and it's exquisite!

The 5ft 10 Danish model-turned-designer-turned-photographer got back in front of the camera at the weekend and she has never looked better! Helena rocked various killer heels with each lingerie look and her stockings-clad toned legs seemed to go on for days. From the intricately designed black lace bra, thong and suspender belt set to her satin, high-cut bodice – fans swooned over the eight never before seen photographs.

Helena's piercing green-amber eyes were heavily lined with jet-black eyeliner and she wore scarlet lipgloss. The mother-of-one wore her brunette hair swept high into a bun for one shot and later allowed her wavy locks to fall freely.

Helena's Instagram striking Instagram post

Tens of thousands of fans, including Hollywood stars, poured over the photos as soon as Helena posted them on Instagram with the caption: "Always love hanging out in my favorite lingerie @cocodemeruk. This is my second campaign working with this inspiring team consisting entirely of cool women. We had a blast capturing these images from a female gaze perspective."

Actress Kate Bosworth replied: "Damn" with flame emojis while another fan gushed, "wow, body envy," and a third fan commented on how "incredibly beautiful" the 53-year-old looked.

Helen's 2021 Icons self-portraits

Fans were intrigued by how Helena had managed to capture the images "from a female gaze perspective", and Helena replied to one fan by highlighting the fact "the entire team is female".

This is Helena's second collaboration with the brand, following her 2021 'Icons' campaign which saw her take on the role of model and photographer.

All of the campaign images were captured at Helena's home, where she took self-portraits and selfies while wearing some of the lingerie label's most striking pieces.

