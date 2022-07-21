EastEnders star Michelle Collins dazzles in sequins for a very good cause TV and Netflix stars reveal how to shop for a good cause

EastEnders and Coronation Street star Michelle Collins has joined an empowering campaign with leading children’s charity Barnardos - and fans are in awe.

The 60-year-old actress joined a whole host of celebrities in raising awareness for Barnardos' wide range of pre-loved clothing and accessories in the brand new 'Fashion For All' campaign.

A visually striking photoshoot for the launch features a dynamic group of famous faces who champion inclusivity and diversity, with the summer campaign demonstrating that no matter your body type, shape, age, sexual orientation or budget, there is something for everyone at your local Barnardos store.

The 'Fashion For All' campaign launch was a hit

Michelle shared an image of the star-studded photoshoot, shot by Candice Lake, on her Instagram page, and fans were thrilled to see celebrities including UK Drag Race star, A'Whora, Netflix's Heartstopper star Jenny Walser, presenter Donna Air and many more who are all keen to lend their support.

HELLO! readers are invited to show their support for this campaign by exploring the extensive pre-loved fashion range. Best of all, 100% of all profits from the sale of clothing and accessories in Barnardo's stores and via eBay go towards helping to change the lives of vulnerable children and their families across the UK.

Celebrities are keen to lend a hand because of Barnardos' work to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children and every year we help thousands of families to build a better future. In 2021 alone, the charity helped more than 382,000 people.

Michelle further impressed her 87k Instagram fans when she shared a close-up image of the gorgeous bright, aqua-hued sequinned gown that she donned for the 'Fashion For All' campaign shoot and the plunging, figure-hugging style of her wrap dress left fans in awe.

Michelle stunned in her sequined gown

Michelle was styled by Alexandra Fullerton, who dressed the star in silver high heels and a dramatic smoky eye beauty look.

Fans rushed to comment on Instagram, with one writing: "Lovely photo!" And another said: "Absolutely stunning what a lovely dress," a third said, "bloomin gorgeous."

The actress captioned the post: "So proud to be part of this as an #ambassador @barnardos_uk @barnardosretail."

Fascinating new research shows that over half (51%) of women are proud to tell others the clothes they’re wearing were charity shop purchases so join in and visit the website site to find out how you can get involved.

