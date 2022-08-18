Helena Christensen reveals huge DIY hair transformation - before and after photos The supermodel revealed her very short new hairstyle

Helena Christensen can light up the internet with a causal holiday snap, but the 90's supermodel has just left celebrities and fans speechless with a very drastic makeover that nobody saw coming.

The 53-year-old beauty icon took to Instagram to post a series of before and after photographs of her new DIY makeover. Helena documented the moment her friend hacked off more than twelve inches of her gorgeous chestnut brown hair in her back garden – and now she has a bob!

WATCH: Helena Christensen shares the moment leading up to her drastic beauty makeover

Helena then shared a video of her friend taking time to finesse the cut - but she has rocked healthy hip-length tresses for so long that her makeover has left her fans speechless.

Helena stunned fans with her cropped hair transformation

The choppy cropped style is gorgeous, and Helena captioned the images: "It felt so good," with scissors and a comical sweating face emoji – no doubt a reference to the heatwave that's sweeping the world.

Helena captured the big moment on camera

Fellow 90's supermodel Linda Evangelista immediately showed her support and commented: "Love it!" with heart emojis. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer wrote: "Looks amazing!" and Oscar-winner Julianne Moore added that she thought it was "cute."

The supermodel rocks the bob

As Helena shared before and after photographs, her nearly 1 million Instagram fans approved of the makeover. Friends star Jennifer Aniston liked the post, and a fan pointed out that: "Every length is good on you Helena", while another said "Gorgeous! Though you’re gorgeous any which way."

Helen shared a photo taken moments earlier - fans were awestruck

Helena, who is an accomplished photographer, has spent the summer sharing photos of her time spent swimming off the Island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea and relaxing at her home in the Catskill Mountain range.

Helena's trademark style

We love this brand new look and new chapter for her.

