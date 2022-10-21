Cruz Beckham rocks unusual headgear during family outing

Cruz Beckham just debuted a surprising Star Wars style moment – yet he managed to pull it off. The 17-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham rocked an unusual headwear piece during a family visit to Disney, proving he isn't afraid to spice up his fantastical wardrobe.

During the wholesome trip, Cruz sported an oversized red hoodie and baggy black trousers, topped off with a Yoda-themed headband. The green accessory added a pop of colour (and Star Wars magic) to his casual streetwear ensemble, while leaving friends and fans to react to the comedic look.

WATCH: Harper and Cruz scream as they take on Splash Mountain

The budding singer's sci-fi aesthetic was completed by a pair of white and florescent yellow trainers, adding another extra-terrestrial quality to his otherworldly attire.

Cruz's unorthodox choice of headwear was perched atop a salmon pink Adidas cap, which held his shaggy blonde locks in place. The youngest Beckham boy posed for a series of humorous photos alongside a sea of Storm Troopers, subsequently sharing the snaps with fans online.

Cruz rocked his Star Wars-inspired headband

Cruz took to social media to post the two images, alongside the caption: "Feelin like Vader," with a fire emoji. His friends and fans quickly responded to his unique outfit choice, with one writing: "Looking more like Yoda," and another commenting: "Me n my gang pull up." Another wrote: "Icon," and a fourth noted: "Cute ears."

The trip to Disneyland comes as a half-term treat for Cruz and his younger sister Harper. Talking about their visit to Disneyland, dad David penned: "Special Memories @disney, we missed you @romeobeckham & @brooklynpeltzbeckham...Thank you @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven for a special few days."

The 17-year-old joined his family for a trip to Disneyland

He continued: "Thank you to everyone at Disney for making it special. And so excited for the partnership with Save Our Squad."

Save Our Squad is launching on Disney+ next month and sees David giving back to the grassroots football that helped make him a star in a new four-part documentary series where he coaches Westward Boys, a team from his old stomping ground in East London who are bottom of their league.

