Victoria Beckham addresses WHY she removed David Beckham tribute tattoo from her wrist The Spice Girls star has been scaling back on her inkings

Victoria Beckham recently sparked a massive reaction after fans noticed she removed another tattoo she had in honour of husband David.

Last month, the fashion designer took to Instagram to share a make-up video, but her followers couldn't help but draw attention to her missing ink dedicated to the former footballer.

However, appearing on the Today Show last week, Victoria revealed why she removed the inking of the initials 'DB' from her wrist. She got that tattoo to mark their tenth wedding anniversary.

"I had these tattoos a long, long time ago and they just weren't particularly delicate," she explained. "My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do, and they're both fine, and they've had them created by the most phenomenal artists.

"But mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty."

Victoria appeared on The Today Show last week

She added that the tattoos "started to bleed and go almost like a blue-y colour. They just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that. I think that the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that."

Victoria had also removed the roman numerals VIII-V-MMVI on her right wrist, in reference to the date she and David renewed their wedding vows - 8 May 2006.

Victoria seen with her 'DB' wrist tattoo

There was also another Hebrew tattoo down the back of her neck which read: "Ani l'dodi li va'ani lo haro'eh bashoshanim", which translates as, "I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine." David, who is several inkings to his name, has a matching design on his arm.

Victoria isn't the only member of the Beckham family to show a deep affection for tattoos. Her eldest son, Brooklyn, has followed suit in recent years, amassing a total of over 100 inkings, 70 of which are dedicated to his wife.

