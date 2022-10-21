David and Victoria Beckham admit to 'missing' sons Brooklyn and Romeo during magical trip to Disney The Beckham kids are on half term

David and Victoria Beckham treated their two youngest children, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old Harper Beckham, to a magical trip to Disney over half term, and shared some of their fun adventures on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the couple, who earlier this year celebrated 23 years of marriage, shared videos and photos from their time inside the magical kingdom – including David and Harper taking on some daring rides.

One video in particular sees Harper incredibly excited over the parade, whilst Cruz looks less impressed.

Another sees Harper react to being on the Splash Mountain ride alongside her footballer dad and brother Cruz.

Harper looked delighted to have met Mickey

"Oh my god, oh my god," Cruz can be heard saying, whilst Harper screamed all the way down.

Captioning a selection of photos, David wrote: "Special Memories @disney, we missed you @romeobeckham & @brooklynpeltzbeckham.. Thank you @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven for a special few days.

Victoria's message read similarly, with the designer highlighting that she had missed Brooklyn, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife Nicola Peltz, and Romeo, who is in Miami, where he plays professional football.

David and Victoria admitted to missing Brooklyn and Romeo, who missed out on the trip

Talking further about their visit to Disneyland, David later added in his Stories: "Thank you to everyone at Disney for making it special. And so excited for the partnership with Save Our Squad."

Save Our Squad is launching on Disney+ next month and sees David giving back to the grassroots football that helped make him a star in a new four-part documentary series where he coaches Westward Boys, a team from his old stomping ground in East London who are bottom of their league.

The Beckham family are currently on half term

But it isn't just any league… It's the same league David played in as a young boy from Leytonstone. Working with the head coaches, he'll try to turn the fortunes of Westward Boys around.

"It's fantastic to be able to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game," David said. "I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible. Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game."