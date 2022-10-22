Carol Vorderman shows off fabulous curves in vibrant pencil skirt The star took to social media

Carol Vorderman is never short of a fabulous look and it was no different on Friday when she stepped out looking fabulous for her stint on This Morning.

MORE: Carol Vorderman rocks incredible peplum dress in very candid post

Taking to her Instagram, the former Countdown host, 61, shared a reel of her exciting day which saw the star transform from her slick black sportswear into an ultra-glamorous blue pencil skirt which she paired with a pale pink T-shirt and chunky black belt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off incredible curves in stunning pencil skirt

As for her hair and makeup, the doting mother wore her brunette tresses down in natural waves and added nude lipstick and dark eye makeup to complete the gorgeous look.

READ: Carol Vorderman shunned London life for lavish Bristol home – see inside

SEE: Carol Vorderman shows off toned physique in must-see paddleboarding video

Captioning the photo, she penned: "THIS MORNING. Another great morning at @thismorning with my date buster mate @gylesbrandreth."

Carol looked fantastic

Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on the stunning look. One fan wrote: "You look absolutely gorgeous love your posts they make my day," alongside a string of flame emojis.

A second added: "Simply gorgeous." A third replied: "Just beautiful."

The incredible update came just after Carol had fans obsessed over another incredible look she rocked last week.

The star started the clip in a sportswear set

On Wednesday, the glamorous presenter shared a short clip of herself heading to the hairdresser, wearing a super stylish figure-hugging outfit.

The star looked stunning in a long-sleeved black mini-dress which featured a stylish mesh collar, which she wore with an eye-catching pair of over-the-knee boots.

Carol added the song These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ and alongside the clip wrote the words: "BOOTS DAY. I was always called "Boots Vorderman" or just BOOTS when I was at uni…

"Wore some over-the-knee leathers every day when I cycled down to my lecture in the Engineering Dept at @cambridgeuniversity. These beauties are so comfy and from @egoofficial. Off to get my hair done [heart emoji]."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.