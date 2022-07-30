Carol Vorderman is a holiday goddess as she jets off from Heathrow The star is on holiday!

Carol Vorderman was a holiday goddess on Saturday as she shared a fabulous update with fans ahead of her summer holiday.

The 61-year-old looked so chic rocking a pair of stylish sunglasses and a glamorous khaki shirt which she wore open at the top. She styled her stunning blonde locks in natural curls and as for makeup, she opted for a natural look with very glossy lips.

Chatting directly to the camera the This Morning star said: "Well we've arrived at Heathrow early with far too much luggage, time for tea! And added a GIF which read "Happy Holidays."

Carol then shared a photo of a table with four teapots on and wrote: "I like tea," with a laughing face emoji.

Carol enjoyed a cup of tea ahead of her flight

Although the former countdown queen didn't reveal where exactly she was travelling to, she did tell her 232,000 fans she had reached her destination with a fabulous post-flight selfie, on which she penned: "Lande, excited."

The exciting trip comes just days after the star was out and about in Wales alongside This Morning's fabulous Menopause Bus.

The star looked sensational as she paired dark blue jeans with an elegant embroidered blouse.

The star landed safely

The stylish top was in a light cream shade and boasted a gorgeous peter pan collar, embellished with a beautiful blue hem. She also added a vibrant blue belt to tie in the ensemble.

As for her shoes, the star opted for a pair of chic blue pointed toe boots which matched her fabulous blue belt. Her makeup looked sensational as rocked dark eye makeup and pretty pink lipstick.

Carol is so brave

Sharing a post of the gorgeous look, Carol confessed in the caption that she suffered with depression and suicidal thoughts as a result of being perimenopausal.

Fans flooded the comments with their replies to the post and penned: "Go Carol." A second added: "Wow Bella," with two flame emojis.

A third penned: "It's so wonderful to hear your story and thanks for highlighting such an important issue."

