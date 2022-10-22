Kristen Bell commands attention in slinky backless dress

Kristen Bell is known for her effervescent demeanor and lightheartedness – yet her style has recently taken a turn to the dark side and we are here for it. The actress attended the 29th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles and looked beautiful in a black number for the occasion.

For the uplifting event, the 42-year-old slipped on an ebony-hued frock featuring a sleeveless silhouette, a rounded neckline, frayed hems, a high waistline and an asymmetrically cut skirt. A carefully curated cluster of silver drop chain earrings infused her sleek, moody look with a touch of decadent sparkle.

Kristen wore her sandy blonde hair slicked back into a pristine bun with a classic middle parting. She beamed for the flashing cameras, revealing a Hollywood-esque glamour glow consisting of a flawless complexion, a serene smoky eye and a ruby pink lip.

Kristen shared a glimpse of her red carper-ready attire via Instagram for all to coo over. She captioned the radiant post: "Was such an honor to be asked by Sigorney Weaver to introduce her at the @elleusa #womeninhollywood awards."

Kristen looked divine in the sleek number

"I don’t venture out that often these days but this was worth it. Sigorney is a woman I have always admired, and am proud to call a friend."

As per, the actress' fans and friends flocked to congratulate her on her unfailing sartorial skills. "This is beyond," one added, while another user wrote: "Gorgeous." A third noted: "Stunning, classy and sassy as always," and a fourth chimed in, penning: "This dress is gorgeous!"

The dress featured an elegant backless silhouette

Always one to delight fans, Kristen recently shared a sweet family update with her followers online. Kristen and her husband Dax Shepard may have decided to keep their daughters, Delta and Lincoln, out of the public eye, but the actress is still keen on sharing sweet glimpses of their family life.

Kristen took to Instagram to recap all of the Shepard-Bell bunch's summer fun, proving they are always down for an adventure. She captioned the wholesome post: "Summer musings,"- adding a purple love heart at the end.

