Nicole Kidman dazzles in spectacular sequin mini dress The color is perfect on her!

It may only be the early days of fall, but Nicole Kidman is seemingly calling for an earlier holiday season!

MORE: Nicole Kidman's lookalike niece makes a bold statement against beauty filters

Fans couldn't help but feel like the star was eliciting all the Christmas vibes with her latest look, and whether it's too early for holiday sparkle or not, she looked amazing nonetheless.

If not Christmas, the actress was the epitome of a green goddess, donning a spectacular green sequin mini dress while being honored at an event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares her beauty must-haves with flawless new video

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor has reason to celebrate as he shares rare photo

Nicole shined bright in an impossibly glamorous emerald green dress by Christina Siriano, while attending watchmaker Omega's celebration of women's watchmaking event.

She was full of gemstone-like royal colors, not only because of the green dress, but with the return of her signature red hair as well.

The sequin mini features an off-the-shoulder cape-like feature with a twist at the center of the bodice, a seamlessly cinched waist, and an ornate bow on the side. Nicole had her strawberry blonde hair styled into a classic bun with a front piece curled down her face, and added to the rich color palette by way of a raspberry-hued lipstick.

She looks spectacular

She kept the attention of the dress by accessorizing simply with a sleek Omega watch, of course, plus dainty bracelets and pearl drop earrings.

MORE: Nicole Kidman showcases impressive abs during backstage moment with Keith Urban

MORE: Keith Urban reveals he stepped back from work for Nicole Kidman and their daughters

The designer, who won Project Runway in 2007 and is favored by celebrities such as Alicia Silverstone, Drew Barrymore, Kelly Ripa and Mariska Hargitay, shared Nicole's look on the brand's official Instagram account, hailing the Nine Perfect Strangers lead as an "icon."

Nicole attended the event alongside Antoni Porowski and Julia Michaels

They wrote: "We still get so excited when we get to dress an icon like Nicole! The stunning @nicolekidman in Siriano last night at @omega. Styled by @juliavonboehm," alongside a green heart emoji.

Fans did not hesitate to flood the comments section with compliments for the mom-of-four, writing: "She looks like a Christmas present," and: "That is her color!" as well as: "Incredible fabric and Siriano design on gorgeous Nicole Kidman. A match made in heaven!" plus: "This color on her is divine."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.