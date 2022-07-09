Nicole Kidman rocks casual look in Paris as fans praise 'amazing moments'

Nicole Kidman is known for her love of a glamorous ball gown but she wowed fans with a very different look on Saturday - a simple black bodysuit and blue jeans.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise reacts to beautiful wedding photo

The actress shared a series of behind the scenes snaps from her trip to Paris, and thanking the Peninsula Paris, her hotel, for the "exquisite" stay.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Keith Urban talks 16 years of marriage to Nicole Kidman

In one she posed in front of a mirror wearing the long-sleeved bodysuit that featured a scoop neck and clung to her body. The light wash jeans appeared to be a loose fit, and she accessorized with a black eye mask perched in her strawberry blonde hair.

"We love it when you share these amazing moments with us! We're glad you had fun, we love seeing you at every event in Paris and overflowing with happiness," commented one overjoyed fan.

MORE: Nicole Kidman details her and Keith Urban's 'very poor' upbringings in heartfelt interview

Other pictures showed Nicole in a fabulous Balenciaga black metallic minidress paired with blck tights and heels.

Nicole was in Paris to walk the Balenciaga runway show with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian, and husband Keith Urban was there to cheer his wife on.

Nicole wowed fans with the casual look

The Big Little Lies star wore a one-shoulder crinkled silver gown, which was paired with black full-length gloves, sheer tights and pointed patent heels.

The audience wasn't short on famous faces either – the guest list included the likes of legendary momager Kris Jenner, Euphoria's Alexa Demie, and Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as Kim's 9-year-old daughter North West.

Nicole is mom to two daughters whom she welcomed with Keith and although the Hollywood duo rarely share photos of their children both have joined Nicole on set before.

Nicole rocked the Balenciaga mini at a different occasion

They had small roles in both Big Little Lies and The Undoing too and from photos it's clear they are the perfect mix of their parents.

The family are incredibly close and despite navigating their hectic careers, Nicole and Keith insist upon being present parents to their girls. "We never leave the kids," she revealed. "One of us is always there."

And as for how she feels about raising her two young ladies? "There are so many things. But it's a joy," Nicole said. "It's a joy having these beautiful little women that are growing up and I'm discovering them day by day. I love it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here