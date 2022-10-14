Nicole Kidman's lookalike niece makes a bold statement against beauty filters The actress is incredibly close to her family

Nicole Kidman's niece, Lucia Hawley, is making waves and taking a stand against a social media trend which she insists is damaging.

The 24-year-old - who bares a striking resemblance to her famous aunt - wrote a poignant new column for Nine Honey in Australia shedding light on beauty filters.

Her mother proudly shared the post on Instagram Stories with a photo of her talented offspring.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares her beauty must-haves

In the article, the daughter of Nicole's sister, Antonia, wrote eloquently and openly about the pressures of appearance on the likes of Instagram and TikTok.

Lucia's headline read: "The toxic impact of social media filters: 'A beauty trend that needs to go'".

She then took a photo of her both with a filter and without and showcased the difference between the two.

Lucia is making a stand against beauty filters

Lucia wrote: "The beauty filter contoured my face and nose, made my eyes bigger and lighter. It was a new me."

She admitted that she "looked better," but said this is a huge problem. "Beauty standards have always been problematic," Lucia added: "But in the age of the selfie it's a whole different ballpark, because we are now competing with a CGI-enhanced version of ourselves."

Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Bella Hadid were mentioned in the piece which cast a shadow on filters and documented how damaging they can be.

Nicole Kidman's niece is bares a striking resemblance to her famous aunt

Lucia added: "I should point out that cosmetic surgery is not the 'devil' and people should be able to choose what they want to do to their appearance.

"But is it truly an authentic choice if the reason you are altering yourself is so you can adhere to unattainable beauty standards?"

In another of her columns, Lucia recently touched upon botox and the aging process and said: "I was told by one of my friends the other day that I should start having 'preventative' Botox, because, 'If you start now, then you can stop wrinkles in their tracks.' I was astonished," she wrote.

Nicole is very close to her sister and their mother too

"I have nothing against getting Botox, but to be recommended it at 23 is seriously alarming. It's like showing any signs of aging is admitting defeat."

In addition to her writing, Lucia is also working on a documentary after joining the family business.

