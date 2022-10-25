Christine Lampard's little black dress will astound you - as will her new hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How beautiful did Christine Lampard look at the Pride of Britain Awards? The TV star, who is currently standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her morning show, wowed on the red carpet, arm-in-arm with her husband, former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard.

The mother-of-two's dress was exquisite; and was by designer brand Solace London. We loved the bardot-style design, which boasted a majorly low neckline and hugged her lean silhouette. She added pretty silver jewellery which set off the whole look perfectly.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

If you look closely, you will see that the star has actually had a haircut! The Irish-born beauty often sports tousled long locks, but she actually has had a few inches taken off, giving her more of a long 'bob' kind of vibe. Holly Willoughby's hairstylist Ciler Peksah created the new look, and took to Instagram to show it off.

Alongside a smouldering up-close picture of the TV presenter, she said: "we have gone for a #lobhaircut to change it up!"

Christine and Frank Lampard looking fabulous on the red carpet

The Pride of Britain Awards is a very special event for the couple. Football manager Frank explained the "very special day" feels like their anniversary after the couple first met at the awards back in 2009. During a chat with The Mirror, he said: "It is always a great evening for us for that reason, but this is always a very special day.

Solace London Marlowe off-shoulder dress, £410, Farfetch

"Obviously that does give it something extra but it is just so important to be a part of that recognition for the winners," he continued, adding: "It is like our anniversary night out."

Four years after getting engaged in 2011, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale winter wedding ceremony on 20 December 2015 at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, followed by a reception at private members' club The Arts Club in Mayfair.

