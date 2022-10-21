Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay wows with bold fashion look

Law and Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay has wowed fans with a bold new look, rocking a bright blue bra top with a matching suit.

The outfit, designed by Christian Siriano, featured a satin bra top, a made to order piece, paired with a satin lapel blazer, also made to order, with a pair of matching flare trousers that retail for $980.

WATCH: Law And Order: SVU teaser

"@csiriano so honored to give you the Fashion Star Award, so proud to shine in your light," she captioned the post on social media and fans loved the piece.

"Ok this FIT THO," commented friend Kathryn Gallagher as Hilary Swank added: "Look at this PERFECTION!!!"

"Yowser!" wrote Mariska's pal and fellow TV actress Julianna Marguiles as fans also called the look "fabulous".

Mariska attended the FGI 38th Annual Night of Stars Gala in New York on 13 October 2022. She was joined by designer Christian, model Coco Rocha and more for the celebration and awards ceremony.

Mariska looked incredible in the custom-made suit

Supermodel Iman presented the Superstar Award to designer Michael Kors while Mariska presented the Fashion Star Award to Christian.

Mariska is known for her no-nonsense presence on Law & Order: SVU, but when off camera, she has a lot more fun in her than fans would think - and she gave them a taste of the bubblier side of her personality with a video she posted on her social media from a wedding.

Mariska with Christian

The actress and her husband Peter Hermann, attended a close friend's western-themed ceremony and it certainly looked like they were having a great time on the dancefloor as well, as Peter twirled and leaped around effortlessly with his wife to a country beat.

Mariska wore a black maxi dress with a floral pattern and cap sleeves, paired with white cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, while her husband kept it simple with a button down, jeans, and boots.

