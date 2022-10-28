Elsa Hosk is a nineties vision in micro mini skirt and boyfriend shirt The model has impossibly great style

Not many earn the title of fashion industry veteran, yet Elsa Hosk took on the role and gave it a street-style twist. The former Victoria's Secret model recently stepped off the runway to build a fashion label – from which her latest look was sourced.

Elsa, 33, took to the streets of New York looking effortless in a cornflower blue micro mini skirt featuring a folded waistline, a raw hem, white peek-a-boo panels and an ultra-mini, A-line silhouette. She paired the Miu Miu-esque skirt with a crisp white oversized boyfriend shirt – crafting a romantic outfit solely created by her eponymous clothing label Helsa.

The mother-of-one infused her ensemble with a flicker of schoolgirl charm by slipping on a pair of white socks and some on-trend chunky loafers, complete with a flatform sole and patent shine.

Elsa wore her platinum blonde hair down loose with a middle parting and shielded her face from the Californian sun rays with some nineties black sunglasses. A modest cream handbag was strapped over her shoulder, perfect for her everyday supermodel essentials.

Elsa looked unreal in the on-trend micro mini skirt

The star took to social media to share her contemporary look with her 8.1 million fans. She captioned the post: "Shooting the next Helsa drop tomorrow, follow @helsastudio for my stories takeover tomorrow."

The star is a street style expert

Elsa's fans flocked to gush over her impeccable fashion sense. "Ugh I love this," one user wrote, while another said: "Want to have your wardrobe, I just love every outfit of yours." A third added: "This look is so good," and a fourth noted: "I love this outfit."

The mum-of-one recently founded her own fashion label

The former Victoria's Secret model owns a kaleidoscope of must-have items from top designers, which she often mixes up with a vintage piece. She recently posed for a series of striking photos after slipping into a white, super-cropped tank top and a low-slung, dark denim skirt. Elsa embodied the meaning of It-girl wearing a vintage leather bomber jacket boasting a faded finish and masculine fit.

