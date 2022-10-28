Elsa Hosk is a nineties vision in micro mini skirt and boyfriend shirt

Tania Leslau
Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk stunned in a street-style snap wearing a mini skirt and classic boyfriend shirt from her label Helsa
Not many earn the title of fashion industry veteran, yet Elsa Hosk took on the role and gave it a street-style twist. The former Victoria's Secret model recently stepped off the runway to build a fashion label – from which her latest look was sourced.
Elsa, 33, took to the streets of New York looking effortless in a cornflower blue micro mini skirt featuring a folded waistline, a raw hem, white peek-a-boo panels and an ultra-mini, A-line silhouette. She paired the Miu Miu-esque skirt with a crisp white oversized boyfriend shirt – crafting a romantic outfit solely created by her eponymous clothing label Helsa.
The mother-of-one infused her ensemble with a flicker of schoolgirl charm by slipping on a pair of white socks and some on-trend chunky loafers, complete with a flatform sole and patent shine.
Elsa wore her platinum blonde hair down loose with a middle parting and shielded her face from the Californian sun rays with some nineties black sunglasses. A modest cream handbag was strapped over her shoulder, perfect for her everyday supermodel essentials.
Elsa looked unreal in the on-trend micro mini skirt
The star took to social media to share her contemporary look with her 8.1 million fans. She captioned the post: "Shooting the next Helsa drop tomorrow, follow @helsastudio for my stories takeover tomorrow."
The star is a street style expert
Elsa's fans flocked to gush over her impeccable fashion sense. "Ugh I love this," one user wrote, while another said: "Want to have your wardrobe, I just love every outfit of yours." A third added: "This look is so good," and a fourth noted: "I love this outfit."
The mum-of-one recently founded her own fashion label
The former Victoria's Secret model owns a kaleidoscope of must-have items from top designers, which she often mixes up with a vintage piece. She recently posed for a series of striking photos after slipping into a white, super-cropped tank top and a low-slung, dark denim skirt. Elsa embodied the meaning of It-girl wearing a vintage leather bomber jacket boasting a faded finish and masculine fit.
