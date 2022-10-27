Elizabeth Hurley dons chic pink silk dress for BCRF Luncheon in New York City The actress always looks amazing

Elizabeth Hurley seriously dazzled guests when she arrived at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 2022 Luncheon at the New York Hilton Midtown on Thursday, lwhich HELLO! attended.

For the impactful occasion, the Bedazzled actress of course decided to wear pink, and she looked incredible in a silk midi dress with flower motifs throughout it.

The fabulous dress featured a mock neck and a perfectly tailored waist, and she accesorized it with even more pink, donning suede peept-toe heels and a metallic pink clutch.

She had her signature brunette locks styled in soft waves for the event, and her striking blue eyes were further accentuated courtesy of a icy blue eyeshadow look.

The model is a long-time advocate for breast cancer patients and research, and has worked alongside BCRF to raise awareness and funds for more research for over a decade.

Breast cancer is a cause close to Elizabeth's heart, especially after her grandmother passed away from the disease. As the Global Ambassador for The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign, the actress recently shared her expertise and knowledge with HELLO! for our Breast Cancer Awareness Month special.

Elizabeth was pretty in pink for the event

The mother-of-one revealed she is "so proud" of her campaigning efforts and hopes her late grandmother would be too.

She said: "That my grandmother didn't talk about her diagnosis, is a source of enormous sadness to me – and I feel that if she'd been diagnosed today with what we know now, with the advances they've made in treatments, with diagnosis, with awareness, the way we talk about it, I feel it could just have been different for her.

The star has long partenered with Myra J. Biblowit, Fabrizio Freda, William P. Lauder, and Kinga Lampert for BCRF events

"For anyone going through this experience, my heart goes out to them as it is an awful experience for any family. There must be a time when we don't talk about any breast cancer awareness anymore because there isn't breast cancer."

