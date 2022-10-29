Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis ups the ante in pretty mini skirt and knee-high socks The former Eastenders actress looked radiant in the striking set

Former Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis conjured up nineties nostalgia with an ultra-stylish Halloween costume. The star dressed up as Cher from the cult classic film Clueless to celebrate the spooky occasion – and she looked tremendous in tartan.

Rose, 27, sported a matching tartan checkered blazer and flippy, pleated mini skirt – an outfit made famous by the beloved film. She completed her look by layering a fine sunshine yellow V-neck knit and a white tee under the blazer while slipping on some schoolgirl-chic knee-high socks and a pair of white sneakers.

The star wore her auburn locks down loose and opted for a minimal makeup look – which was in keeping with her throwback aesthetic. She posed for a sweet polaroid photo which she subsequently shared via social media for fans to see.

She captioned the wholesome Halloween post: "Ugh, as if!’ - Cher 1995," with a yellow and white heart emoji.

Rose rocked her Clueless-inspired ensemble

Fans adored Rose's It-girl attire and flocked to praise her on her choice of look for the evening. "Halloween Queen Rose," one wrote, while another added: "You look amazing!" A third noted: "Bets outfit Rose! Love that film," and a fourth commented: "This is my favourite Halloween outfit ever!"

The star looked incredible in the vibrant co-ord

Last week, Rose put on a glamorous appearance as she supported former dance partner Giovanni Pernice. Although Giovanni and his celebrity partner Richie Anderson were eliminated two weeks ago on Strictly, the Italian dancer still played a big role in the group dance, as he and his co-stars danced their way across various BBC shows, including BBC Breakfast, Top Gear and Antiques Roadshow, before using the TARDIS to get to Elstree Studios.

Rose was seen applauding her dance partner following the routine – a very sweet gesture from the former Strictly champion.

