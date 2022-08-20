Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in backless crop top and patchwork jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis gives a whole new meaning to 'back to basics.' Time after time, the Strictly star nails a low-key ensemble, often comprised of wardrobe staples like jeans and a classic tee. The actress shared a snap of a polaroid photo looking effortless as ever in denim – adding another simple yet sophisticated outfit to her style archive.

Rose, 27, donned a pair of patchwork straight-leg jeans and a black backless halter-neck crop top. She posed for a wholesome polaroid picture with friends during an evening outing and accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses.

The star wore her auburn locks down loose in a gently waved style and opted for her go-to natural beauty blend. For a second photo shared to her Instagram Stories, Rose slipped on a tan-toned jacket that infused her relaxed look with some seventies charm.

Situated in an outdoor bar setting featuring wooden tables, graffitied fencing and an array of colourful drinks, Rose beamed alongside her stylish pals, who also opted for sixties and seventies-inspired outfits.

Rose looked incredible in denim

Add a touch of throwback fun to your seasonless wardrobe with a pair of patchwork jeans just like Rose's. These nineties-inspired baggy utility jeans in patchwork co-ord will instantly spice up any plain T-shirt or tank top, especially when teamed with chunky boots and gold jewellery.

Patchwork Utility Jeans, £27, Reclaimed Vintage

Rose recently shocked fans with an incredible career announcement. She announced she is stepping down from her role as Frankie Lewis in BBC's EastEnders. The actress, who was the first deaf actor to play a regular deaf character on the soap, joined the popular show two years ago but has revealed she's leaving to "take on new challenges."

Rose's news was confirmed in a statement: "It's been incredibly special to be EastEnders' first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges."

