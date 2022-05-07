Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in striking dress – just wait 'til you see her shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis has enthralled followers with a brand new outfit that has taken some fans by surprise. The former Strictly star took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes shots of a recent photoshoot – and she looks amazing.

Rose, 27, looked dazzling in a pink and white zebra print shirt dress featuring a sumptuous satin sheen and long sleeves. She teamed the eye-catching number with a pair of mint-hued platform-heeled crocs and fans can't quite believe how good the shoes look.

The star wore her auburn hair down in a straightened style and opted for a camera-ready makeup concoction that consisted of a dark red lip, a flawless complexion, bronzed eyeshadow and gleaming highlighter.

She accessorised with a pair of gold drop earrings that added a sprinkling of sparkle to her colourful ensemble.

Rose shared the snaps on Instagram, alongside the caption: "The heels are surprisingly comfortable but impossible to walk in. I had so much fun doing this photoshoot for the Guardian Saturday magazine. I am super excited for tomorrow BAFTA, and very honoured to be attending. Photographer: @holliefernando."

Rose looked ravishing in zebra print

Friends and followers couldn't get enough of the star's outfit, especially her show-stopping shoes. "Crocs but make it high fashion," commented one follower with a heart-eyes emoji, while another said: "Omg rose are they… crocs?!!" A third penned: "Slaying in those heels," as a fourth mentioned: "The shoes might not be comfortable to walk in but they do look amazing in the picture!"

Pink Zebra Print Mini Dress, £55, Omnes

Love Rose's pretty dress? If so, we have just the piece for you. Combining timeless themes – pink and animal print – this zebra print mini dress is a spring staple. Boasting blousen sleeves and frill detail wrap cut, this item will take you from day to night with ease. Layer over a turtleneck and tights in the cooler months, or wear it solo in summer.

Rose recently rocked another must-see look. The actress donned a fitted, long sleeve lace dress in a deep burgundy hue. The sheer number featured a scoop neck and glamorous floral embroidery woven into the lace.

