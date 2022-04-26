Rose Ayling-Ellis' new dress for night out with Giovanni Pernice is fit for the Strictly ballroom The Strictly Come Dancing champions reunited for a special occasion

On Monday, Rose Ayling-Ellis reunited with Giovanni Pernice for an evening to attend a BBC event, and the Strictly Come Dancing star looked so elegant in a striking bodycon dress.

Looking radiant as always, the 27-year-old actress rocked a fitted, long sleeve lace dress in a deep burgundy hue. The sheer number featured a scoop neck and glamorous floral embroidery woven into the lace. Giovanni looked equally as dapper in a crisp white shirt and smart black jacket.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice share hilarious moment together on evening out

Rose wore her glossy brunette locks in a sleek, straightened style, amping up the glamour of her eveningwear with a coordinating plum lipstick.

She accessorised with dainty gold hoops earrings and a sleek white handbag. So chic!

Rose looked incredible in a burgundy lace bodycon dress

Throughout the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni captivated audiences with their playful antics and heartwarming bond as they soared through several weeks of the competition together.

Shining a light on their sweet bond, Giovanni took to Instagram to give fans an insight into their friendship. "Are you filming?!" Rose quipped, attempting to snatch the phone from Giovanni's hand.

In a second clip, the EastEnders actress asked the same question, reaching for Giovanni's nose in a playful reaction when he refused to answer her.

The dancing star then gave fans a glimpse at her stunning outfit, stepping back to show off her burgundy ensemble as she did a little dance for the camera.

Rose always looks slick and stylish

It's been a busy few months for Rose, who won Strictly alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice in December. The pair were recently announced as one of the six nominees for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award at the upcoming awards ceremony for their iconic dance.

They performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

