Jesy Nelson poses up a storm in bold PVC mini dress makeover The former Little Mix singer had another star to thank for her bold look

Jesy Nelson may have departed from her Little Mix bandmates, but the singer remains a pro when it comes to wowing her fans with glamourous makeovers.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to post her very first photographs since deactivating all of her social media accounts last month, and her 9.1 million strong fanbase couldn’t believe their eyes. Jesy debuted a voluminous mane of blonde hair, the softest nude lipstick and delicate fluttery eyelashes. The former brunette star's departure from deep bronze and smoky eye makeup was remarkable. Fans loved Jesy's figure-hugging red PVC dress which provided a clue about the star who inspired her makeover.

Jesy revealed that the look was all part of her Halloween costume – a striking tribute to former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson who was famous for her big blonde hair and trademark red swimsuit.

The former Little Mix Star revealed her new look

The singer captioned her Baywatch-inspired photos: "Pammy Annie for one night only," with love heart emojis.

Jesy's nine million Instagram fans were blown away, and one fan commented that the star "literally slayed this look", while another fan declared that her new look was: "One of the best costumes I’ve seen."

Jesy's 'Pam and Tommy' pose

A third fan believed that Jesy looked so similar to the Baywatch star that she was emulating, they gushed: "Wow, the likeness is unreal, if they are doing a remake of Baywatch you should definitely be cast as Pammy."

The star is clearly a big fan of all things dressing up and Halloween, as in July, she shared fun photographs of her trip to a haunted house-themed attraction in California. At the time, a delighted fan commented: "This post is so random that I don't know what to say except for Jesy you're beautiful and we are dying for your new music!"

Jesy enjoyed a visit to a Haunted House back in July

Jesy has been keeping her fans updated on all of her endeavours as she works on new tracks in LA since releasing her debut single, Boyz, in October 2021. After a brief break from social media, she returned to Instagram last week and posted an upbeat message on her Stories.

The part that excited Jesy's fans the most was the cryptic ending regarding her highly anticipated album release: "Keep your eyes out for some clues but IT IS coming early next year."

