Jesy Nelson says she 'cried my eyes out' ahead of album release The Little Mix singer is preparing for her latest album

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson recently blanked her Instagram profile, and as she prepares for the release of her first album, she made a tearful confession.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer wrote: "Just sat her listening to my album in the car and I've literally cried my eyes out like a baby. I've honestly never felt more proud, I cannot wait to share it with you guys.

"There's things I've written on there that I've never ever spoken about, I've poured my heart and soul into this and I just hope you love it as much as I do and the people that have worked just as hard on it with me."

She then signed off her post with a heart emoji.

Jesy shared a emotional message

Before blanking her profile, Jesy looked flawless as she showed of her bouncy curls, but it was her outfit really grabbed attention as she modelled a lacy black negligee.

The slinky item featured straps over her shoulders and lace detailing around her bust, making for a daring look.

The singer posed in a gorgeous living room, and a pool could be seen behind a glass door.

Jesy was quick to highlight her stunning locks, as she captioned the image: "Natural Hair is finally healthy again."

The star looked flawless in her last post

Fans immediately fell in love with the jaw-dropping photo, as one said: "Prettyyyyy," and another simply added: "Icon."

Others complimented her hair, as one shared: "Miss Nelson you should show us more of your natural hair because you look AMAZING."

A second posted: "Wear only this, like this, always," and a third commented: "Nothing better than [a] natural angel."

Jesy has been staying in Los Angeles in recent months to work on her album, and we're seriously excited that the finished product will soon be ready to be released.

