Leigh-Anne Pinnock wows in striking rainbow workout gear

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has honed her craft when it comes to throwing together eye-catching ensembles. The Little Mix star and mother-of-two has a soft spot for a colourbomb look, and her latest sartorial creation is one of her most radiant yet.

Leigh-Anne, 30, took part in a workout session looking divine in a multicoloured gym set. Featuring a striking tie-dye effect boasting shades of candy pink, sky blue and pale apple green, the sporty set from GYMGENETIX was a playful addition to the singer's wardrobe.

To complete her look, the star slipped on a pair of pale blue Nike trainers and wore her chocolate curls down loose in cascading curls.

The mother-of-twins took to social media to share a clip of her workout, captioning the post: "She back baby!! Working out is always something that I've enjoyed doing, I see it as my alone time, something that is really positive on my mental health and just genuinely makes me feel good from the inside. I can't wait to feel stronger, I got a baby on each hip now so I need to get to workkkk!"

Leigh-Anne looked radiant in the vibrant set

Fans adored the star's post – especially her unmissable workout attire. "You look incredible, look at you!" one follower commented, while another said: "Need that gym set." A third added: "QUEEN," and a fourth wrote: "You look amazing."

The star hit the gym in style

Tempted by Leigh-Anne's cotton candy style set? We don't blame you, Luckily, it's still available to buy online and comes in a range of sizes.

Tie Dye Gym Scrunch Set, Shorts £37.99, Bra £26, GYMGENETIX

The singer recently delighted fans as she stepped out in a mystical satin jumpsuit that was the perfect blend of summer and autumn style. The Little Mix singer enjoyed a day in the studio with her twin sons, documenting the day with a series of stylish snaps that she subsequently shared with fans online.

The young mum looked radiant in the printed jumpsuit which featured a tropical theme, a crimson and forest green colour palette, a wrap shape, a modern white feather design, a belted waistband and a sleek satin finish.

