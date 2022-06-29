Jesy Nelson looks striking in sheer mini dress for intimate wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jesy Nelson may have left the girl band Little Mix but she still loves to glam up – most recently for a family wedding where her daring dress left fans stunned.

MORE: Jesy Nelson wows in leather trousers with the most unexpected detail

The singer, who found fame on Simon Cowell's ITV series The X Factor, took to Instagram to post photos of her revealing black corset mini dress, featuring sheer panelling and a plunging sweetheart neckline. Jesy oozed confidence as she struck a pose in her matching black stilettos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jesy Nelson's new hairstyle will leave you doing a double-take

Jesy accessorised her outfit with a tiny black handbag and for her makeup, she applied bold fluttery false eyelashes to emphasise her eyes. She also used bronzer for an ultra-contoured look and expertly applied chestnut brown lip liner was applied to maximise her lips.

Jesy oozes confidence

The 31-year-old has spoken out about the abuse that she has suffered online and her fans were quick to support her bold wedding guest dress choice. One fan said: "You’ve helped me so much I’m so proud of you," and another wrote, "stunning as always."

SEE: Stacey Solomon shares clever cost-cutting wedding hack ahead of Joe Swash nuptials

The singer shared photos of the bride, groom and guests at the intimate family wedding, and everyone but the bride wore black.

Jesy shared a filtered candid snap of the wedding party

Fans were keen to know more about Jesy's black dress. A third fan gushed: "Stunning love the dress wow."

All the guests donned black

To get this look, Boohoo has a striking sheer panel black corset mini dress in the sale for £25.

Premium mesh corset mini dress, now £25.50 (was £30), Boohoo

Alternatively, this one-sleeve mini dress is also very Jesy and is a bargain at just £17.50.

One-sleeve mini dress, now £17.50 (was £25), Boohoo

SEE MORE: Jade Thirlwall debuts dramatic hair transformation – and looks so different

Only weeks ago Jesy celebrated another special event, she turned 31 and surprised her 8.9 million Instagram followers with a striking new hair transformation.

Jesy's striking birthday hair transformation

Trading in her trademark chestnut locks, Jesy flaunted bright silver mermaid-esque tresses in an Instagram post captioned: "Chapter 31."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.