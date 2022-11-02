Angela Bassett steals the show in figure-hugging gown for head-turning new appearance The 9-1-1 star looked like a bride

Angela Bassett pulled out all the stops for her appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday.

The 9-1-1 star looked immaculate in a bridal white gown that hugged her figure and highlighted her sculpted arms thanks to its strapless design. The stunning Pamella Roland frock also featured dramatic tulle embellishment across the bust which extended up toward Angela's neck.

The actress accessorized with statement jewels and added a matching clutch, wearing her black hair pulled back into a sleek low ponytail.

Her makeup was kept soft with fluttery eyelashes, a nude lip, and an ethereal glow to complete her heavenly outfit.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Angela's emotions were evident as she shared her disbelief over being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work on stage and screen.

"Hey Everybody, you good? Me, I can scarcely believe that this poor little black girl from the projects of St. Pete, FL, has come so far and tonight will receive one of Glamour's Women of the Year Awards. God, you have blessed me beyond measure!" she wrote.

Angela looked stunning in her gown

Her fans were quick to react, with many blown away by her head-turning appearance. "Easily, the most beautiful and talented woman in Hollywood," replied one.

A second said: "Congrats Angela, you look absolutely stunning!" A third added: "The dress! Absolutely heavenly," and a fourth penned: "Always love seeing you wearing white. It complements you well."

Angela's appearance comes after she celebrated another monumental occasion – her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband Courtney B. Vance.

The actress was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award

Last month, the couple hosted a party in honor of their milestone, with Angela sharing a sweet video of their celebrations on Instagram.

"25 years… When we first got married, we couldn't wait to say we made it to 10 years! Now look at how far we've come!" Angela captioned the post.

She added: "We've had successes, we've had failures; we've had spectacular wins, we've had devastating losses. But through it all there's been one, beautiful constant: We've always had each other! Thank you God for each and every one of these 25 years! We can't wait to do 25 more! 10/12/1997."

