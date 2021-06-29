Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home The Hollywood star has an incredible house in Los Angeles

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home.

The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.

What's more, Angela blended in nicely, dressed in a summer-ready low-cut yellow wrap blouse and daisy-print trousers.

VIDEO: Angela Bassett inspires fans in vaccine video

Angela's followers were quick to comment on the photo, with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, writing: "Pretty in yellow," while another fan wrote: "You look gorgeous." A third added: "You look so pretty."

The mother-of-two lives in Los Angeles with husband Courtney B. Vance and their 14-year-old twins Slater and Bronwyn.

The Hollywood couple have been married for over two decades, having first met while attending school together in the 1980s.

Angela Bassett looked incredible as she shared a glimpse inside her family garden

However, it wasn't love at first sight, with Courtney telling Oprah back in 2007: "I don't remember her at all, really."

A decade later, the couple's friendship developed into romance, with Angela telling People: "He had a beautiful, beautiful girlfriend at the time, who was also in drama school with us. So maybe about 14 years later, our paths crossed here in Los Angeles.

"And I was single, he was single. And I had such an appreciation for him over those years – of his consistency, how he treated other people, of what a supporter he is, what a connector of people and ideas he is, how passionate he is."

The Hollywood star is married to actor Courtney B. Vance

The couple tied the knot in 1997, three years after their first date, and in 2006 following seven years of IVF treatment, they welcomed their twins via a surrogate.

The award-winning actress recently opened up about the secret to her successful marriage in an interview with Extra TV.

Angela with her teenage twins

She said: "Negotiation and being easy. You want to be harder on yourself and easy on the other person. You want to be happy, and some things you just have to let go and let slide."

