Halle Berry stuns in daring corset mini dress

Hollywood stars truly raised the bar this week with their delightfully gory and daring Halloween costumes – but Halle Berry truly saved the best for last.

The drop-dead gorgeous Oscar-winning actress had the final word when it came to celebrities playing dress up. Halle dropped a series of glamorous and wonderfully daring Halloween photos on Instagram at the final hour on Tuesday morning and fans were awe-struck. The former Bond Woman donned a costume consisting of a tiny plunging black velvet lace-up corset, paired with a scarlet mini skirt which emphasised her gym-honed physique, and fishnet pantyhose and fingerless gloves.

Halle wasn't afraid to fully immerse herself into this vampiric role - she swept a cape over her shoulders and masterfully applied smouldering smoky eye makeup and smeared scarlet lipstick, and the result was incredible.

The age-defying 56-year-old captioned the montage: "A thriller night, indeed! Happy Halloween everybody", and her 8 million strong Instagram fanbase rushed to comment.

Former Saved By The Bell star Mario Lopez gushed about how Halle looked: "So cool!" Another fan replied, "Love love it, queen, this looks so incredibly amazing. Great Job!!" A third fan declared: "Assignment beyond understood."

Despite the scary attire, fans agreed that Halle still looked "so beautiful."

Halle proved herself to be a chameleon in terms of makeovers and unexpected transformations this year. In August, the mom-of-two surprised fans by taking to Instagram to reveal that she had updated her blonde hairstyle to a lilac hue, writing: "I know I look like I'm doing nothing but my hair is quite busy."

With another photograph, she showed how she had also switched out her sleek bangs for a cascade of tight curls, adding the playful caption: "Curls and coconuts".

