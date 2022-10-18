Billie Eilish fans are not sure what to think of who she was recently spotted out with, and many are divided over her new rumored love interest.

The star sparked mixed reactions among fans and beyond, when she was spotted with Jesse Rutherford over the weeknd on multiple occasions.

The two, who are eleven years apart, have known each other since at least 2017 according to fans. Billie split from ex-boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce earlier this year, and the Sweater Weather singer devastated fans when they learned he had split from longtime girlfriend Devon Lee Carlson in 2021 after six years together.

Billie Eilish opens up about 'exhausting' syndrome

Per images obtained by TMZ, the two got together for a vegan dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 13.

Some days after their dinner, a video on TikTok revealed the two had gotten together yet again, and captured them holding hands.

The clip sees the rumored couple walking out of Universal Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, with Jesse leading the way as Billie reaches out to grab his hand. They were with her older brother and collaborator, Finneas.

The clip of the two briefly holding hands

Though neither of them have addressed the rumors, the photos and videos of the two, including two separate photos in which they are wearing what seems to be the same shirt, hasn't stopped fans from voicing their opinion on the alleged pairing.

Some who are fans of both The Neighborhood, Jesse's band, and Billie, are into the supposed romance, while others aren't convinced due to the age gap between the two, with the Stargazing singer having known the popstar since she was fifteen, plus some fans say they are still rooting for him and his ex, who some found an iconic pair.

Jesse has known Billie since she was at least fifteen and still a rising star

Fans had a lot to say about the news, with some expressing their dislike over the idea, as others questioned whether it was appropriate, and some insisted they'd prefer him to still be with his ex-girlfriend.

However, some defended her by arguing: "If she's happy, let her be," and: "So what? She can date whoever she wants," as well as: "She's an adult and old enough to make her own decisions."

